Skip to main content

Corporate Catering | Miss Conduck

Corporate Catering Packages

Request an Instant Quote

Call 404-343-1808 for immediate assistance or schedule a call
Request Instant Quote

Included in Every Package

Profesional Catering Setup

Arrives organized and ready to serve.

Corporate Catering Delivery*

Reliable delivery throughout our service area.

Serving Utensils Included

Everything needed for easy buffet service.

Plates, Napkins & Cutlery

No need to supply your own.

Dietary Accommodations

Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, Halal.

Food Labels

Clearly labeled for dietary needs and accommodations.

FAQs

FAQs
Order with AppOrder online