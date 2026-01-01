Corporate Catering | Miss Conduck
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Included in Every Package
Profesional Catering Setup
Arrives organized and ready to serve.
Corporate Catering Delivery*
Reliable delivery throughout our service area.
Serving Utensils Included
Everything needed for easy buffet service.
Plates, Napkins & Cutlery
No need to supply your own.
Dietary Accommodations
Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, Halal.
Food Labels
Clearly labeled for dietary needs and accommodations.