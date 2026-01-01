Corporate Catering FAQs | Miss Conduck
What should I order?
Not sure what to choose? We can build the menu for you based on your group size, budget, dietary needs, and occasion. Popular favorites include Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Jerk Salmon, Rice & Peas, Macaroni Pie, Steamed Cabbage, and Fried Sweet Plantains. For recurring office lunches, we can also rotate selections to keep each meal fresh and easy to plan.
Do you only offer Caribbean food?
No. Our menus are Caribbean-rooted and globally inspired. In addition to Caribbean favorites, we offer dishes influenced by Southern comfort, Indian, Italian, and Latin flavors. We can also help build a menu that fits your group, occasion, and dietary needs.
What is included with corporate catering?
Our catering packages include your selected mains and sides, professional setup, serving utensils, dietary labels, and delivery within our standard service area. Beverages, appetizers, and desserts are available as add-ons. Delivery outside our standard service area may also be available for an additional fee.
Do you offer recurring office catering?
Yes. We offer recurring office catering for weekly and bi-weekly lunches through our Corporate Lunch Program. Recurring clients receive rotating menu options, reliable delivery, and preferred pricing designed to make office meals easy to plan and manage.
Can you accommodate dietary restrictions?
Yes. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and Halal options come standard with each package, and buffet items are clearly labeled for dietary needs.
Does Miss Conduck deliver catering in Atlanta?
Yes. We provide corporate catering delivery and professional setup for offices, meetings and workplace events throughout our Atlanta service area.
When should I place my catering order?
We recommend placing catering orders at least 48 hours in advance. Larger orders, premium menu items, and custom requests may require additional notice. Need something sooner? Contact us and we’ll do our best to accommodate your order.