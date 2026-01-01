Corporate Catering FAQs | Miss Conduck

What should I order?

Not sure what to choose? We can build the menu for you based on your group size, budget, dietary needs, and occasion. Popular favorites include Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Jerk Salmon, Rice & Peas, Macaroni Pie, Steamed Cabbage, and Fried Sweet Plantains. For recurring office lunches, we can also rotate selections to keep each meal fresh and easy to plan.