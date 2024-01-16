Menu
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Patty
A delicious blend of ground chicken, sauteed cabbage, carrots, peppers, and onions fried in a fresh made plantain-based flour.$8.00
- Veggie Patty
A delightful blend of sauteed cabbage, carrots, peppers, and onions fried in a fresh made plantain-based flour.$6.00
- Pikliz & Fried Plantains
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers) served alongside sweet and crispy fried plantains. Vegan.$8.00
- Sweet Fried Plantains
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$6.00
- Pholourie
A Trinidadian delicacy made from deep-fried dough balls seasoned with herbs and spices, served with zesty tamarind for an irresistible burst of flavor. Vegan.$3.00
Main
- Stew Chicken
ender chicken in a savory stew, with onions, peppers, and Caribbean spices. Choice of two sides.$23.00
- Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken cooked in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Choice of two sides.$24.00
- Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Choice of two sides.$38.00
- Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Choice of two sides.$39.00
- Island Sampler (Oxtail & Goat)
Embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of the Caribbean with our Island Sampler. Includes oxtail & rice and peas, curry goat & white rice, pikliz & fried plantains, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.$45.00
- Island Sampler (Chicken)
Delight in an irresistible assortment of traditional island favorites. Includes stew chicken & rice and peas, curry chicken & white rice, pikliz & fried plantains, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.$42.00
- Island Mix Salad
Crisp spring leaves, tossed with red onions, fire roasted corn, avocado, sauteed carrots, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic mango vinaigrette dressing. (Can add grilled chicken).Out of stock
- Wild Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed greens with chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, roasted sweet potato, and citrus basil vinaigrette. (Can add grilled chicken).Out of stock
Roti & Doubles
- Curry Chana & Potato Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin. Vegan.$14.00
- Curry Chicken Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin.$16.00
- Curry Goat Roti
Succulent pieces of goat meat, slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce, enveloped in warm and fluffy Trinidad roti skin.$18.00
- Doubles
Classic Trinidadian street food featuring two soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan.$4.00
Sides
- Rice & Peas
Savory pigeon peas simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice.$7.00
- White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection.$6.00
- Fried Sweet Plantains
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$6.00
- Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses, baked to golden perfection.$8.00
- Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan.$7.00
- Pikliz
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers).$6.00
- Safari Side Salad
Blend of fresh greens, cucumber, sautéed carrots, fire roasted corn, red onions, and house vinaigrette. Vegan.$7.00
- Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan$8.00
- Roti Skin
Soft, fluffy, and freshly made, dhalpuri roti.$6.00
- Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breasts or thighs marinated in a blend of herbs, spices and grilled to perfection.$7.00
Desserts
- Rum Cake
Moist and buttery cake infused with rich Caribbean rum and fresh rum butter cream.$12.00
- Coconut Cake
Moist coconut-infused layers frosted with butter cream frosting and topped with shredded coconut.$11.00
- Carrot Cake
Moist layers of spiced cake, brimming with grated carrots and frosted with smooth cream cheese frosting.$11.00
- Banana Pudding Cake
Layers of moist banana cake sandwiched with creamy banana pudding filling, all enveloped in a light and fluffy frosting.$11.00
- Vegan Chocolate Cake
Decadent cake crafted with vegan chocolate.$12.00
Soft Drinks & Juices
Juices & Soft Drinks
- Sorrel/Ginger$4.00
- Mango/Carrot$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Bottle Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$7.00
Wines & Bubbles
Red Wines
- Merlot
Drumheller Merlot, Washington Lucious aromas of blueberry with subtle spice and hints of cocoa on the palate. Balanced with structure and body on the finish.$12.00
- Cabernet
Drumheller Cabernet, Washington Herbaceous ripe dark fruit and hints of baking spice, curling back on blackberry, black currant and licorice. Leaving the palate wanting more.$11.00
- Malbec
Dona Paula Malbec, Argentina Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs. In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.$12.00
White Wines
- Chardonnay
Seaglass Chardonnay, California Delicate Stone fruit aromas move into fresh flavors of green apple and zesty citrus on the palate that ends with a lively, refreshing finish.$12.00
- Pinto Grigio
Antinori Santa Cristina Pinto Grigio, Italy Beautiful bouquet of green apples and pear aromas with a touch of almond that is followed by a crisp, refreshing finish on the palate.$13.00
- Riesling
Frisk “Prickly” Riesling, Australia Delicate yet Bold with notes of Lime Sorbet and nectarines with a subtle floral lift that covers all the senses.$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc
Haras De Pirque Sauvignon Blanc, Chile Bright citrus aromas and notes of white jasmine blossoms balance the acidity and minerals which leads to an excellent fresh finish.$14.00
Bubbles
- Bubbles
Grandial Brut, France Using all white grapes this Brut is Very aromatic with undertones of fruit and fresh butter. Harmonious, elegant and fresh on the palate.$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
Beer
- Red Stripe$7.00
- Guinness$8.00
- Sweetwater 420$7.00
- Stella$8.00
- Miller Liter$7.00