Best mashed potatoes in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta.

Our mashed potatoes are a comforting classic, made from scratch with creamy butter and a hint of garlic. Each serving is fluffy and rich, perfect for pairing with our jerk chicken or curry dishes. Whether you're enjoying a hearty meal or looking for a side that warms the soul, our mashed potatoes are sure to delight your taste buds and bring a smile to your face.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our mouthwatering dishes from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online, and we’ll have your favorite meals, including our famous mashed potatoes, ready for you to enjoy. Whether you're dining in or taking out, we make it simple to savor the flavors of our Caribbean-inspired menu.