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Best apple pie in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta.

Delicious Apple Pie Awaits

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Savor Our Homemade Apple Pie

Savor Our Homemade Apple Pie

Our apple pie is a delightful blend of sweet and tart apples, perfectly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, all encased in a flaky, buttery crust. Each slice is a comforting reminder of home, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. It's the perfect ending to any meal, and a must-try for dessert lovers.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy our delicious apple pie from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to pick it up? Simply place your order online and swing by to grab your freshly baked pie. Whether you're hosting a gathering or treating yourself, we make it simple to enjoy our sweet offerings whenever you crave them.

Our location

Map showing the location of Miss Conduck Catering on 357 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta
Miss Conduck Catering

Atlanta, GA

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