Best oxtails in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta, GA.

Savor Our Oxtails Today

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Delicious Oxtails Await You

Delicious Oxtails Await You

Our oxtails are slow-cooked to perfection, infused with rich spices and served with a savory gravy that melts in your mouth. Each bite offers a taste of the Caribbean, bringing warmth and comfort to your dining experience. Whether enjoyed with rice and peas or a side of plantains, our oxtails are a must-try for anyone craving authentic flavors.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our mouthwatering oxtails from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to enjoy. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just treating yourself, we make it simple to savor our delicious dishes whenever you want.

Our location

Map showing the location of Miss Conduck on 357 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta
Miss Conduck

Atlanta, GA

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