Corporate Lunch | Miss Conduck

Complete this form to request your upcoming corporate lunch. We'll confirm availability and send you an invoice. Your order is reserved once the invoice is paid.
Signature Corporate Lunch includes: Jerk Chicken, Vegan Rasta Pasta, Steamed Vegetables, Rice & Peas, Fried Sweet Plantains, Mixed Green Salad, and a Complimentary Dessert.
Thank you for your request. We will confirm availability shortly, but if urgent, please call 404-994-1175.
We'll be in touch soon.
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