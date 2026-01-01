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Corporate Lunch | Miss Conduck

Corporate Lunch Request Form

Complete this form to request your upcoming corporate lunch. We'll confirm availability and send you an invoice. Your order is reserved once the invoice is paid.

Date and time of event*
Preferred Delivery Time (Leave blank if picking up)

Signature Corporate Lunch includes: Jerk Chicken, Vegan Rasta Pasta, Steamed Vegetables, Rice & Peas, Fried Sweet Plantains, Mixed Green Salad, and a Complimentary Dessert.

How did you hear about us?*

Thank you for your request. We will confirm availability shortly, but if urgent, please call 404-994-1175.

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