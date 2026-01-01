Corporate Lunch | Miss Conduck

Complete this form to request your upcoming corporate lunch. We'll confirm availability and send you an invoice. Your order is reserved once the invoice is paid.

Company *

Contact Name *

Email *

Phone *

Date and time of event * Date and time of event date Date and time of event time

Delivery or pickup? * Delivery Pickup

Preferred Delivery Time (Leave blank if picking up) Preferred Delivery Time (Leave blank if picking up) date Preferred Delivery Time (Leave blank if picking up) time

Delivery Address (Leave blank if picking up)

Number of Guests (minimum 20 guests) *

Signature Corporate Lunch includes: Jerk Chicken, Vegan Rasta Pasta, Steamed Vegetables, Rice & Peas, Fried Sweet Plantains, Mixed Green Salad, and a Complimentary Dessert.

Service Style * Buffet ($29 per person) Individual Meals ($32 per person)

Need an extra menu item? * Yes No

Dietary restrictions or allergies *

Additional details or special instructions

How did you hear about us? * Google Search Social Media Previous Client/Diner Referral EzCater Resy Other

Thank you for your request. We will confirm availability shortly, but if urgent, please call 404-994-1175.

Send Catering Request