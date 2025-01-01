Best pasta in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta, GA.

Savor Authentic Pasta Dishes in Atlanta

Featured

View menu
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

Vegan Plate

Vegan Plate

Double Doubles

Double Doubles

Stew Chicken

Stew Chicken

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

Brown Stew Oxtail

Brown Stew Oxtail

Stew Chicken Gravy (extra)

Stew Chicken Gravy (extra)

Delicious Pasta Dishes to Savor

Delicious Pasta Dishes to Savor

Indulge in our delectable pasta dishes! From creamy carbonara to zesty marinara, we offer a variety of pasta options to satisfy your cravings. Try our popular spaghetti bolognese or savory pesto linguine. Whether you're a vegetarian or a meat lover, our pasta menu has something for everyone.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Pasta Favorites

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Pasta Favorites

Craving pasta? Enjoy our convenient delivery and pickup options for your favorite pasta dishes. Indulge in creamy fettuccine Alfredo, hearty spaghetti Bolognese, or flavorful pesto penne—all from the comfort of your home. Order now and savor the taste of Italy without leaving your doorstep.

Our location

Map of Miss Conduck in Atlanta, GA
Miss Conduck

Atlanta, GA

Address
357 Edgewood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30312
Contacts
(404) 343-1808 info@missconduck.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online