Caribbean Roots, Atlanta Heart
Founded by mother-daughter duo Emily James and LaToya Franklyn, Miss Conduck blends Trinidadian heritage with Brooklyn grit and Atlanta charm. Their mission? To share the warmth, soul, and spice of the Caribbean through food, music, and culture.
Our Promise
Here at Miss Conduck, every plate tells a story. From slow-cooked stews to sizzling fried plantains, our dishes are crafted with care, authenticity, and love because when you dine with us, you’re part of the family. From locals to travelers, Miss Conduck is where stories are shared, friendships grow, and the island spirit connects everyone.