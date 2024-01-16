Welcome to Miss Conduck, Atlanta’s premier destination for unforgettable private events. Whether you're planning an intimate birthday dinner, an elegant corporate soiree, or a grand festive bash, we have the perfect package to suit your needs. Our expert team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a seamless experience, ensuring your event is nothing short of spectacular.
Private Event Packages
GATHERING
Seating Capacity: Up to 38 guests
Venue: Courtyard or dining room
Duration: 3 hours
Dining Style: Plated or buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, two entrees, and two side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Welcome champagne or sparkling juice; unlimited non-alcoholic drinks (2 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)
SOIREE
Seating Capacity: Up to 75 guests
Venue: Courtyard & dining room
Duration: 4 hours
Dining Style: Plated or buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, three entrees, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, wine, and beer (2 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking or valet (add’l cost)
BASHMENT
Seating Capacity: Up to 100 guests
Venue: Courtyard, dining room and bar
Duration: 5 hours
Dining Style: Service buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, three entrees, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Open bar (2 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)