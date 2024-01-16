Welcome to Miss Conduck, Atlanta’s premier destination for unforgettable private events. Whether you're planning an intimate birthday soiree, a relaxed corporate dinner, or a grand festive bash, we have the perfect package to suit your needs. Our expert team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a seamless experience, ensuring your event is nothing short of spectacular.
Private Event Packages
GATHERING
Seating Capacity: Up to 38 guests
Venue: Courtyard or dining room
Duration: 3 hours
Dining Style: Family Style or Buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, two mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Welcome champagne or sparkling juice; unlimited non-alcoholic drinks (2 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)
SOIREE
Seating Capacity: Up to 75 guests
Venue: Courtyard & dining room
Duration: 4 hours
Dining Style: Family Style or Buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, three mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, wine, and beer (3 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking or valet (add’l cost)
BASHMENT
Seating Capacity: Up to 100 guests
Venue: Courtyard, dining room and bar
Duration: 4 hours
Dining Style: Service Buffet
Menu: Selection of two starters, three mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter
Beverages: Open bar (3 hours)
Service: Dedicated service team
Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)
Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)
Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)
Large Parties Family-Style Menu
For dinner parties of 8-20 guests, we offer a family-style menu so everyone can enjoy more of our delicious dishes!