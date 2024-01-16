  • Welcome to Miss Conduck, Atlanta’s premier destination for unforgettable private events. Whether you're planning an intimate birthday soiree, a relaxed corporate dinner, or a grand festive bash, we have the perfect package to suit your needs. Our expert team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and a seamless experience, ensuring your event is nothing short of spectacular.

Private Event Packages

    GATHERING

    Seating Capacity: Up to 38 guests

    Venue: Courtyard or dining room

    Duration: 3 hours


    Dining Style: Family Style or Buffet

    Menu: Selection of two starters, two mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter

    Beverages: Welcome champagne or sparkling juice; unlimited non-alcoholic drinks (2 hours)


    Service: Dedicated service team

    Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)

    Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)

    Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)

    SOIREE

    Seating Capacity: Up to 75 guests

    Venue: Courtyard & dining room

    Duration: 4 hours


    Dining Style: Family Style or Buffet

    Menu: Selection of two starters, three mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter

    Beverages: Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, wine, and beer (3 hours)


    Service: Dedicated service team

    Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)

    Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)

    Parking: Street parking or valet (add’l cost)

    BASHMENT

    Seating Capacity: Up to 100 guests

    Venue: Courtyard, dining room and bar

    Duration: 4 hours


    Dining Style: Service Buffet

    Menu: Selection of two starters, three mains, and three side dishes, assorted dessert platter

    Beverages: Open bar (3 hours)



    Service: Dedicated service team

    Music: Background music or DJ (at add'l cost)

    Decor: Customizable (at add'l cost)

    Parking: Street parking, self-park lot or valet (add’l cost)

Large Parties Family-Style Menu

For dinner parties of 8-20 guests, we offer a family-style menu so everyone can enjoy more of our delicious dishes!

