



Miss Conduck Privacy Policy & SMS Terms of Service





Privacy Policy

1. What Personal Information We Collect

We may collect the following personal information from you when you use our website, join our rewards program, or sign

up for SMS updates:

- Your name

- Phone number

- Email address

- Date of birth (if provided for age verification)

- Communication preferences

- Interaction history (e.g., purchase behavior, SMS opt-ins, online form submissions)

We may also collect technical information such as:

- IP address

- Browser type

- Location (if enabled)





2. How We Use Your Personal Information

Your information is used to:

- Provide services and customer support

- Process reservations and event bookings

- Send SMS messages

- Respond to feedback

- Improve our services and website





3. Who We Share Your Information With

We do not sell your personal information.

SMS consent is not shared with third parties or affiliates.

We may share limited data with trusted service providers to operate our business.

SMS Terms of Service

By opting into SMS from a web form or other method, you agree to receive automated text messages from Miss

Conduck LLC. These may include:

- Promotional offers

- Event invitations

- Limited-time specials

- Reservation or order confirmations

- Rewards program updates

Message frequency may vary. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out. Text HELP for help or visit

https://missconduck.com.

Links & Accessibility

- Privacy Policy: https://missconduck.com/privacyterms

- Terms of Service (SMS & General): https://missconduck.com/privacyterms

- We recommend linking this policy near SMS opt-in checkboxes and in the footer of every website page.





Contact Us

Miss Conduck LLC

Email: info@missconduck.com

Phone: (404) 343-1808

Website: https://missconduck.com







