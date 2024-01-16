Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Food
Appetizers
- Sweet Fried Plantains
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$6.00
- Pholourie
A Trinidadian delicacy made from deep-fried dough balls seasoned with herbs and spices, served with zesty tamarind for an irresistible burst of flavor. Vegan.$3.00
- Doubles
Classic Trinidadian street food featuring two soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan.$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKPikliz & Fried Plantains
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers) served alongside sweet and crispy fried plantains. Vegan.OUT OF STOCK$8.00
Main
- Island Grilled Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and glazed with tangy tamarind. Served alongside fluffy white rice, steamed veggies, and sweet plantain.$24.00
- Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken cooked in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Choice of two sides.$24.00
- Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Choice of two sides.$39.00
- Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Choice of two sides.$38.00
- Coconut Shrimp Delight
Crispy coconut shrimp served with our housemade coconut cream sauce. Served with your choice of white rice or veggie fried rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantains.$36.00
- Paradise Coconut Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze and a creamy coconut cream sauce. Accompanied by your choice of white rice or veggie fried rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$37.00
- Island Sampler (Chicken)
Delight in an irresistible assortment of traditional island favorites. Includes island grilled chicken & rice and peas, curry chicken & white rice, macaroni pie, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.$42.00
- Island Sampler (Oxtail & Goat)
Embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of the Caribbean with our Island Sampler. Includes oxtail & rice and peas, curry goat & white rice, macaroni pie, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.$45.00
- OUT OF STOCKCurry Chicken Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKCurry Goat Roti
Succulent pieces of goat meat, slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce, enveloped in warm and fluffy Trinidad roti skin.OUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKChana & Potato Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin. Vegan.OUT OF STOCK$14.00
Salads
- Island Avocado Salad
Fresh mixed greens with red onions, fire-roasted corn, avocado, sauteed carrots, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic mango vinaigrette dressing.$15.00
- Wild Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed greens with chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, and citrus basil vinaigrette. Vegan or add grilled chicken side.$15.00
Sides
- Rice & Peas
Savory pigeon peas simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice.$7.00
- White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection.$6.00
- Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan.$7.00
- Fried Sweet Plantains
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$6.00
- Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses, baked to golden perfection.$8.00
- Safari Side Salad
Blend of fresh greens, cucumber, sautéed carrots, fire roasted corn, red onions, and house vinaigrette. Vegan.$7.00
- Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan$8.00
- Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breasts or thighs marinated in a blend of herbs, spices and grilled to perfection.$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKPikliz
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers).OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeggie Fried Rice
Savor the bold and spicy flavor that features a tantalizing blend of carrots, mixed peppers, and sweet corn.OUT OF STOCK$7.00
Desserts
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
- Rum Me Up
Refreshing blend of Bacardi rum, fruit juices, and a hint of sweetness.$15.00
- Vessigny Breeze
A tropical take on the classic Long Island Ice Tea composed of coconut tequila, pineapple Vodka, mango rum, orange gin and triple sec.$15.00
- Cocorita
Savor the essence of a tropical getaway with our Coconut Margarita, blending coconut tequila, triple sec, and real coconut.$15.00
- House Margarita
Perfect balance of tangy citrus, sweet orange liqueur, and the smooth kick of tequila.$12.00