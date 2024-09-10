Enjoy the best Caribbean food in Atlanta!Free Parking Available!
Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Featured Items
Trinidad Callaloo
Trini-style callaloo made with spinach, okra, coconut milk and herbs. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Rice & Peas
Savory red kidney beans simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$9.99
Food Menu
Light Bites
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
Crispy rolls filled with jerk chicken, cabbage, and bell peppers, served with a jerk garlic aioli for dipping.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut shrimp served with garlic aioli sauce.$10.99
Jalapeno Cheese Rolls
A fusion of cheese and jalapeno pieces hand-rolled in a crispy spring roll wrapper, served with a sweet chili sauce.$10.99
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$9.99
Fried Cauliflower
Crispy fried cauliflower bites served with a garlic aioli dip.$7.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries served with a garlic aioli or spicy ketchup.$6.99
Veggie Island Egg Rolls
Crispy golden egg roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots, corn, string beans, onion, bell peppers, and island spices, served with sweet chili aioli garlic sauce for dipping.$9.99
Mains
Veggie Plate
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly. Vegan (if choosing rice & peas).$16.99
Rasta Pasta
A symphony of flavors featuring penne pasta tossed in house made spicy cream jerk sauce, a blend of Caribbean spices, bell peppers, and onions. Add your choice of protein (Stew Chicken +8, Jerk Chicken +$8, Coconut Shrimp +$10, Salmon +$17, Oxtail Rasta Pasta +$20). Available until sold out.$17.99
Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly.$22.99
Jerk Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Free. Halal.$23.99
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by veggies and your choice of rice. Gluten-Friendly.$27.99
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze or jerked. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$33.99
Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$37.99
Roti (Thursdays Only)
Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$8) or Curry Goat (+$13) or Curry Shrimp (+$13).$16.99
Sides
Fried Sweet Plantains
5 pieces of sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection.$7.99
Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables (cabbage, bell peppers, and onions) delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Trinidad Callaloo
Trini-style callaloo made with spinach, okra, coconut milk and herbs. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Rice & Peas
Savory red kidney beans simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Garlic Naan (2 pieces)
Two flavorful flatbreads made with real buttermilk ghee and fire-roasted garlic.$7.99
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$9.99
Sauces
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Warm, spiced bread pudding drizzled with a rich rum glaze and strawberry garnish — soft, sweet, and island-approved.$11.99
Rum Cake$9.99
Dulce de Leche Cake
A moist and velvety naturally flavored vanilla cake base holds a light and airy dulce de leche mousse with a silky glaze topped with caramel chocolate-coated cereal.$9.99
Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoops)$3.99
