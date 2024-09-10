Enjoy the best Caribbean food in Atlanta!Free Parking Available!
Featured Items
Food Menu
Light Bites
Double Doubles
So good you can't just have one of this Classic Trinidadian street food, featuring two sets of soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, cucumber chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan. Available until sold out.$10.99
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
Crispy rolls filled with jerk chicken, cabbage, and bell peppers, served with a jerk garlic aioli for dipping.$10.99
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut shrimp served with garlic aioli sauce.$10.99
Jalapeno Cheese Rolls
A fusion of cheese and jalapeno pieces hand-rolled in a crispy spring roll wrapper, served with a sweet chili sauce.$10.99
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$9.99
Fried Cauliflower
Crispy fried cauliflower bites served with a garlic aioli dip.$7.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries served with a garlic aioli or spicy ketchup.$6.99
Mains
Veggie Plate
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly. Vegan (if choosing rice & peas).$16.99
Rasta Pasta
A symphony of flavors featuring penne pasta tossed in house made spicy cream jerk sauce, a blend of Caribbean spices, bell peppers, and onions. Add your choice of protein (Stew Chicken +8, Jerk Chicken +$8, Coconut Shrimp +$10, Salmon +$17, Oxtail Rasta Pasta +$20). Available until sold out.$17.99
Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly.$22.99
Stew Chicken
Succulent chicken in brown stew sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$22.99
Jerk Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Free. Halal.$23.99
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by veggies and your choice of rice. Gluten-Friendly.$27.99
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze or jerked. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$33.99
Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$37.99
Roti (Thursdays Only)
Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$8) or Curry Goat (+$13) or Curry Shrimp (+$13).$16.99
Sides
Fried Sweet Plantains
5 pieces of sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection.$7.99
Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables (cabbage, bell peppers, and onions) delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Trinidad Callaloo
Trini-style callaloo made with spinach, okra, coconut milk and herbs. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Rice & Peas
Savory red kidney beans simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection. Gluten-Friendly.$7.99
Garlic Naan (2 pieces)
Two flavorful flatbreads made with real buttermilk ghee and fire-roasted garlic.$7.99
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$9.99