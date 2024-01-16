Enjoy the best Caribbean food in Atlanta!
Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Featured Items
- Oxtail Rasta Pasta
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy, perfectly complemented by our signature pasta blend.$35.99
- Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan. Gluten-free.$7.99
- Chana & Potato Roti (Buss Up Shut)
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices served with a soft and warm Trinidad buss up shut roti skin. Vegan.$17.99
Light Bites
- Double Doubles
So good you can't just have one of this Classic Trinidadian street food, featuring two sets of soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, cucumber chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan.$9.99
- Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut shrimp served with garlic aioli sauce.$9.99
- Jalapeno Cheese Rolls
A fusion of cheese and jalapeno pieces hand-rolled in a crispy spring roll wrapper, served with a sweet chili sauce.$9.99
- Fried Cauliflower
Crispy fried cauliflower bites served with a garlic aioli dip.$7.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries served with a garlic aioli or spicy ketchup.$6.99
Mains
- Veggie Plate
Curry chanas & potatoes with steamed veggies and rice of your choice. Gluten-Free. Vegan (if choosing rice and peas).$17.99
- Chana & Potato Roti (Buss Up Shut)
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices served with a soft and warm Trinidad buss up shut roti skin. Vegan.$17.99
- Rasta Pasta
A symphony of flavors featuring penne pasta tossed in house made cream sauce, a blend of Caribbean spices, bell peppers, carrots, and onions.$17.99
- Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies. Gluten-Free.$34.99
- Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies. Gluten-Free.$25.99
- Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken in brown stew sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies. Gluten-Free.$21.99
- Island Jerk Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and glazed with tangy tamarind. Served alongside choice of rice and steamed veggies. Gluten-Free.$22.99
- Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze or jerked. Accompanied by your choice of white rice or rice & peas, along with a side of steamed veggies. Gluten-Free.$32.99
- Curry Goat Roti (Buss Up Shut)
Succulent pieces of goat meat, slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce served with a soft and warm Trinidad buss up shut roti skin.$25.99
- Curry Chicken Roti (Buss Up Shut)
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices served with a soft and warm Trinidad buss up shut roti skin.$21.99
- Oxtail Rasta Pasta
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy, perfectly complemented by our signature pasta blend.$35.99
- Salmon Rasta Pasta
Grilled salmon with a house-made tamarind or jerk sauce, expertly crafted to elevate each bite of our signature pasta blend.$33.99
- Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta
Succulent chicken breast grilled in a spicy jerk seasoning alongside our signature pasta blend.$23.99
Sides $7.99
- Fried Sweet Plantains
5 pieces of sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$7.99
- Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan. Gluten-free.$7.99
- Rice & Peas
Savory pigeon peas simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice. Vegan.$7.99
- White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection.$7.99
- Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses, baked to golden perfection.$8.99
Sauces
Dessert
- Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoops)$3.99
- Chocolate Cake & Ice Cream
Rich, decadent chocolate cake served warm with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Flourless. Gluten Free.$9.99
- Dulce de Leche Cake
A moist and velvety naturally flavored vanilla cake base holds a light and airy dulce de leche mousse with a silky glaze topped with caramel chocolate-coated cereal.$9.99
- Rum & Raisin Rum Cake$9.99