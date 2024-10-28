Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$9) or Curry Goat (+$14) or Curry Shrimp (+$14).

Bread Option Required* Please select 1 Garlic Naan (2 pieces) Buss Up Shut Roti Veggie Type Required* Please select 1 Steamed Veggies Callaloo Protein Add On Jerk Chicken Add-On (Breast) + $10.00 Curry Chicken Add-On (6 oz) + $10.00 Stew Chicken (6 oz) + $10.00 Coconut Shrimp Add-On (6 shrimps) + $12.00 Curry Goat Add-On (6 oz) + $16.00 Salmon Add-On (6 oz) + $20.00 Oxtail Add-On (6 oz) + $23.00 Curry Shrimp (8 shrimps) + $14.00