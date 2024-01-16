Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Featured Items
- Curry Goat$38.00
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Choice of two sides.
- Brown Stew Oxtail$39.00
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Choice of two sides.
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Patty$8.00
A delicious blend of ground chicken, sauteed cabbage, carrots, peppers, and onions fried in a fresh made plantain-based flour.
- Veggie Patty$6.00
A delightful blend of sauteed cabbage, carrots, peppers, and onions fried in a fresh made plantain-based flour.
- Pikliz & Fried Plantains$8.00
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers) served alongside sweet and crispy fried plantains. Vegan.
- Sweet Fried Plantains$6.00
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.
- Pholourie$3.00
A Trinidadian delicacy made from deep-fried dough balls seasoned with herbs and spices, served with zesty tamarind for an irresistible burst of flavor. Vegan.
Main
- Stew Chicken$23.00
ender chicken in a savory stew, with onions, peppers, and Caribbean spices. Choice of two sides.
- Curry Chicken$24.00
Succulent chicken cooked in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Choice of two sides.
- Curry Goat$38.00
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Choice of two sides.
- Brown Stew Oxtail$39.00
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Choice of two sides.
- Island Sampler (Oxtail & Goat)$45.00
Embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of the Caribbean with our Island Sampler. Includes oxtail & rice and peas, curry goat & white rice, pikliz & fried plantains, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.
- Island Sampler (Chicken)$42.00
Delight in an irresistible assortment of traditional island favorites. Includes stew chicken & rice and peas, curry chicken & white rice, pikliz & fried plantains, steamed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, and the island avocado salad.
- Island Mix Salad$16.00Out of stock
Crisp spring leaves, tossed with red onions, fire roasted corn, avocado, sauteed carrots, Parmesan cheese, and balsamic mango vinaigrette dressing. (Can add grilled chicken).
- Wild Mediterranean Salad$16.00Out of stock
Fresh mixed greens with chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, roasted sweet potato, and citrus basil vinaigrette. (Can add grilled chicken).
Roti & Doubles
- Curry Chana & Potato Roti$14.00
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin. Vegan.
- Curry Chicken Roti$16.00
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin.
- Curry Goat Roti$18.00
Succulent pieces of goat meat, slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce, enveloped in warm and fluffy Trinidad roti skin.
- Doubles$4.00
Classic Trinidadian street food featuring two soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan.
Sides
- Rice & Peas$7.00
Savory pigeon peas simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice.
- White Rice$6.00
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection.
- Fried Sweet Plantains$6.00
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.
- Macaroni Pie$8.00
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses, baked to golden perfection.
- Steamed Vegetables$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan.
- Pikliz$6.00
Spicy pickled vegetables (shredded cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers).
- Safari Side Salad$7.00
Blend of fresh greens, cucumber, sautéed carrots, fire roasted corn, red onions, and house vinaigrette. Vegan.
- Curry Chana & Potatoes$8.00
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan
- Roti Skin$6.00
Soft, fluffy, and freshly made, dhalpuri roti.
- Grilled Chicken$7.00
Tender chicken breasts or thighs marinated in a blend of herbs, spices and grilled to perfection.
Desserts
- Rum Cake$12.00
Moist and buttery cake infused with rich Caribbean rum and fresh rum butter cream.
- Coconut Cake$11.00
Moist coconut-infused layers frosted with butter cream frosting and topped with shredded coconut.
- Carrot Cake$11.00
Moist layers of spiced cake, brimming with grated carrots and frosted with smooth cream cheese frosting.
- Banana Pudding Cake$11.00
Layers of moist banana cake sandwiched with creamy banana pudding filling, all enveloped in a light and fluffy frosting.
- Vegan Chocolate Cake$12.00
Decadent cake crafted with vegan chocolate.
