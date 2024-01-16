Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Featured Items
- Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$24.00
- Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$29.00
- Pholourie
A Trinidadian delicacy made from deep-fried dough balls seasoned with herbs and spices, served with zesty tamarind for an irresistible burst of flavor. Vegan.$4.00
Food
Light Bites
- Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut shrimp served with our housemade coconut cream sauce.$9.00
- Fried Cauliflower
Crispy fried cauliflower bites served with a creamy vegan garlic aioli dip. Vegan.$8.00
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries served with a creamy vegan garlic aioli dip. Vegan.$6.00
- Pholourie
A Trinidadian delicacy made from deep-fried dough balls seasoned with herbs and spices, served with zesty tamarind for an irresistible burst of flavor. Vegan.$4.00
- Double Doubles
So good you can't just have one of this Classic Trinidadian street food, featuring two sets of soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan.$10.00
Main
- Veggie Plate
Curry chanas & potatoes with steamed veggies, and plantains. Vegan.$18.00
- Rasta Pasta
A symphony of flavors featuring penne pasta tossed in house made cream sauce, a blend of Caribbean spices, bell peppers, carrots, and onions.$16.00
- Chicken Rasta Pasta
Succulent chicken breast in a savory tamarind glaze, perfectly complemented by our signature pasta blend.$22.00
- Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta
Succulent chicken breast grilled in a spicy jerk seasoning alongside our signature pasta blend.$23.00
- Salmon Rasta Pasta
Grilled salmon in a house-made coconut cream sauce, expertly crafted to elevate each bite of our signature pasta blend.$31.00
- Jerk Salmon Rasta Pasta
Grilled salmon in a spicy jerk seasoning alongside our signature pasta blend.$32.00
- Island Grilled Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and glazed with tangy tamarind. Served alongside fluffy parboiled rice, steamed veggies, and sweet plantain.$22.00
- Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken cooked in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$19.00
- Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$24.00
- Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$29.00
- Paradise Coconut Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze and a creamy coconut cream sauce. Accompanied by your choice of white rice or veggie fried rice, along with a side of steamed veggies and sweet plantain.$31.00
- Chana & Potato Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin. Vegan.$15.00
- Curry Goat Roti
Succulent pieces of goat meat, slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce, enveloped in warm and fluffy Trinidad roti skin.$21.00
- Curry Chicken Roti
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in aromatic spices, wrapped in soft and warm Trinidad roti skin.$18.00
Sides
- Rice & Peas
Savory pigeon peas simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice.$7.00
- Parboiled Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection.$6.00
- Spicy Veggie Fried Rice
Savor the bold and spicy flavor that features a tantalizing blend of carrots and mixed peppers.$7.00
- Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan.$7.00
- Fried Sweet Plantains
Sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection. Vegan.$6.00
- Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses, baked to golden perfection.$8.00
- Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan$8.00
- Jerk Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breasts marinated jerk seasoning and blend of herbs, spices grilled to perfection.$8.00
- Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breasts marinated in a blend of herbs, spices and grilled to perfection.$7.00
- Oxtail Gravy$1.50
- Tamarind Sauce (extra)$0.50
- Pepper Sauce (extra)$0.50
- Hot Salsa Sauce (extra)$0.50
Something Sweet
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
3-layer cake featuring a traditional chocolate base, a chocolate mousse layer and a white chocolate mousse layer. Made with dark chocolate (60% cacao). Topped with delicious Maraschino cherries.$9.00
- Dulce de Leche Cake
A moist and velvety naturally flavored vanilla cake base holds a light and airy dulce de leche mousse with a silky glaze topped with caramel chocolate-coated cereal.$9.00