Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Miss Conduck 357 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
Food Menu
Light Bites
Double Doubles
So good you can't just have one of this Classic Trinidadian street food, featuring two sets of soft flatbreads filled with spiced chickpeas, cucumber chutney, and tamarind sauce. Vegan. Available until sold out.$12.00
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
Crispy rolls filled with jerk chicken, cabbage, and bell peppers, served with a jerk garlic aioli for dipping.$12.00
Veggie Island Egg Rolls
Crispy golden egg roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots, corn, string beans, onion, bell peppers, and island spices, served with sweet chili aioli garlic sauce for dipping.$11.00
Oxtail Arancini
Golden-crisp rice filled with tender braised oxtail, served over a rich oxtail demi-glaze.$14.00
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut shrimp served with garlic aioli sauce.$12.00
Fried Cauliflower
Crispy fried cauliflower bites served with a garlic aioli dip.$10.00
Jalapeno Cheese Rolls
A fusion of cheese and jalapeno pieces hand-rolled in a crispy spring roll wrapper, served with a sweet chili sauce.$12.00
Macaroni Pie
Creamy macaroni layered with a rich blend of cheeses and Caribbean spices, baked to golden perfection.$11.00
House Salad
Mixed green lettuce with bell peppers, carrots, onions, cucumber, and tomatoes tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Mains
Stir Fry Mushrooms
Savory oyster mushrooms sautéed with garlic, ginger, and peppers, served over fragrant jasmine rice. Gluten-Friendly. Vegan.$18.00
Veggie Plate
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly. Vegan.$17.00
Rasta Pasta
A symphony of flavors featuring penne pasta tossed in house made cream sauce, a blend of Caribbean spices, bell peppers, carrots, and onions. Add your choice of protein (Oxtail Rasta Pasta +$23, Salmon +$20, Jerk Chicken +10, etc.)$17.00
Caribbean Spice Burger
House-made beef burger seasoned with jerk spices, topped with melted cheddar, caramelized onions, and jerk-roasted garlic aioli. Served with crispy sweet potato fries.$17.00
Stew Chicken
Tender chicken in a savory stew, with onions, peppers, and Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of rice, along with a side of steamed veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$25.00
Curry Chicken
Succulent chicken in curry sauce, featuring a blend of Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and rice. Gluten-Friendly.$26.00
Jerk Chicken
Marinated in flavorful jerk seasoning and accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$28.00
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat slow-cooked in curry sauce, infused with island spices and herbs. Accompanied by veggies and your choice of rice. Gluten-Friendly.$36.00
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon seasoned with Caribbean spices and topped with a tamarind glaze or jerked. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$38.00
Brown Stew Oxtail
Juicy oxtail slow-cooked with spices, onions, and peppers, in a hearty, flavorful gravy. Accompanied by your choice of rice and veggies. Gluten-Friendly.$42.00
Roti (Thursdays Only)
Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$9) or Curry Goat (+$14) or Curry Shrimp (+$14).$18.00
Sides
Fried Sweet Plantains
5 pieces of sweet and ripe plantains, sliced and lightly fried to caramelized perfection.$9.00
Steamed Vegetables
Garden-fresh vegetables (cabbage, bell peppers, and onions) delicately steamed to preserve their natural flavors and nutrients. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Asparagus
Tender asparagus spears sautéed with garlic and finished with a buttery glaze. Simple, fresh, and flavorful. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Trinidad Callaloo
Trini-style callaloo made with spinach, okra, coconut milk and herbs. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Rice & Peas
Savory red kidney beans simmered with coconut milk, herbs, and spices mixed with rice. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
White Rice
Fluffy, aromatic white rice cooked to perfection. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Curry Chana & Potatoes
Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices. Vegan. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00
Garlic Naan (2 pieces)
Two flavorful flatbreads made with real buttermilk ghee and fire-roasted garlic.$9.00
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Warm, spiced bread pudding drizzled with a rich rum glaze and strawberry garnish — soft, sweet, and island-approved.$13.00
Rum Cake
A moist, rich cake infused with premium rum, delivering a perfect balance of sweetness and depth in every bite.$11.00
Dulce de Leche Cake
A moist and velvety naturally flavored vanilla cake base holds a light and airy dulce de leche mousse with a silky glaze topped with caramel chocolate-coated cereal.$11.00
Chocolate Cake (Flourless)
Rich, decadent chocolate cake. Flourless. Gluten-Friendly.$9.00