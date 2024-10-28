Pick three of your favorite vegan items for the price of just two! Gluten-Friendly. Choose from steamed veggies, callaloo, asparagus, white rice, rice & peas, chana & potato, and plantains. (Please note plantains are not a suitable for strict vegan or gluten-free diets)

Vegan Plate Selections Required* Please select 3 Callaloo Steamed Veggies White Rice Rice & Peas Chana & Potatoes 3 Plantains (NOT VEGAN) Protein Add On Jerk Chicken Add-On (6 oz) + $10.00 Stew Chicken (6 oz) + $10.00 Curry Chicken Add-On (6 oz) + $10.00 Coconut Shrimp Add-On (6 shrimps) + $12.00 Curry Goat Add-On (6 oz) + $16.00 Jerk Salmon (6oz) + $20.00 Grilled Salmon Add-On (6 oz) + $20.00 Oxtail Add-On (6 oz) + $23.00