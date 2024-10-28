Enjoy the best Caribbean food in Atlanta!Free Parking Available!
Enjoy the best Caribbean food in Atlanta!
Free Parking Available!
Roti (Thursdays Only)
$0
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Select...
1
Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$9) or Curry Goat (+$14) or Curry Shrimp (+$14).