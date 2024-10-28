Roti (Thursdays Only)

$0

Bread Option Required* Please select 1 Select... Veggie Type Required* Please select 1 Select... Plantain Add On (3 Plantains) Please select up to 1 Select... Protein Add On Select...

Add to Cart 1

Served on Thursdays only, while supplies last! Tender chickpeas and potatoes simmered in a flavorful curry sauce with Caribbean spices. Accompanied by your choice of veggies and Buss Up Shut Roti or garlic naan. Add Curry Chicken (+$9) or Curry Goat (+$14) or Curry Shrimp (+$14).